Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FIT's student fashion show was inspired by cultural concerns

FIT's student fashion show was inspired by cultural concerns

Video Credit: In The Know Beauty [AOL.com] - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
FIT's student fashion show was inspired by cultural concerns

FIT's student fashion show was inspired by cultural concerns

Here's an inside look at what goes on before designs hit the runway during New York Fashion Week 👀✨
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Scieducation1

sciencenews RT @DCU: Good evening all. We are at @DCUStyle's 2020 Fashion Show in the Helix! The DCU Fashion Show is the largest student run event in t… 18 hours ago

DCU

DCU - Celebrating 40 Years Good evening all. We are at @DCUStyle's 2020 Fashion Show in the Helix! The DCU Fashion Show is the largest student… https://t.co/nNC6oMm4Yu 20 hours ago

StTimothyDPCDSB

St. Timothy School RT @FDKStTim105: Wow! We were very impressed by all the amazing 100 inspired attire. Each student got to show their apparel and spirit duri… 1 week ago

FDKStTim105

FDKStTim105 Wow! We were very impressed by all the amazing 100 inspired attire. Each student got to show their apparel and spir… https://t.co/R2QDrCtMP8 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.