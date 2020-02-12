US Marine goes viral after starting the internet's newest challenge

A US Marine has accidentally gone viral after starting the internet's latest challenge... by claiming that you can turn your hand over without moving your wrist.

Jayson Deland posted his discovery on TikTok, where it's been viewed a massive 14.6 million times and inspired over 10.4 thousand copycat videos.

Jayson told Newsflare: "After trying it, I immediately thought it was so funny and filmed myself doing it in the mirror.

Right after I posted the video online because I thought that everyone needed to try it for themselves too!" TikTok users appear to be blown away by this newest viral craze.

"This is the most important thing I've learned today," one person commented.

"Everyone is here doing this when they watched this video," another user said.

TikTok account: @deland__