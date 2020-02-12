Global  

What is 2-1-1?

What is 2-1-1?
What is 2-1-1?

Books.

Today is february 11th ..

Or 2-1-1.

Those three numbers can also connect you to important help.

2-1-1 is a day dedicated to raising "national" awareness about the number.

News 10's dominic miranda is live.

He explains what 2-1-1 is and how much it's helped people locally.

Patrece.... i'm here at the united way of the wabash valley in terre haute.

On a national level ..

The united way runs 2-1-1.

You can dial it at any time for non-emerency services like housing...food...transporta... ..or healthcare.

A person can direct you to those type of social service facilities in your area.

I spoke with executive director at the united way of the wabash valley richard payonk today.

He said not many people know about this service.

The united way serves clay...parke...vigo...vermi... ....and sullivan counties in indiana ..

And clark county in illinois.

Payonk told me between those 6 counties...2-1-1 receives over 4 thousand phone calls a year.

He also said the service helps the united way know what the people of the wabash valley need.

"it's also helpful in our community because those reports tell us where the needs are.

We're able to share that with other service organizations in the area showing this is what people are calling in to get service for.

So it's not just helping the clients...it's helping us vetter understand the needs in the community."

He also pointed out that 80 percent of the people who call 2-1-1 for help get hooked up with the social service that they need.

Reporting live at the united way...i'm dominic miranda... news 10



