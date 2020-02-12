Ooltewah flooding

Are frustrated with the excess flooding in their yards.

They're hoping the county government can find the answer to save their properties.

News 12's winston reed has our top local story.

"help... that's what we want.

Acknowledge the fact that we have a problem and do something about it.

" residents on hunter road are paying the price for the heavy rain fall recently.

Yards are turned into ponds.

Flooding is so deep, their vehicles are at risk.

Bill baker lived in this home for over 30 years.

February of 2019 hunter road was at the inconvenience of another flooding.

With vehicles, yards and nearly homes being submerged as well.

But this is the worst he's ever seen his neighborhood.

"it's a nerve wracking situation.

Not only emotional but financially it hits very hard."

In ottlewah winston reed news 12 now standup "bill baker just wants to enjoy the amenities in his back yard but unfortunately he says this is not the first time this issue has happen.

And he's reached out to his local government, only to not have real solution."

"jim coppinger told me, he says he wuld have an engineer come out.

And i told him if he does, come out and see me when the water is gone.

That way he can take a look at the land."

He feels like this problem isn't being taken seriously enough.

"i feel like we're being neglected without enough thought and action to correct the problem we have."

Hamilty county communications manager mike dunne says he is aware of the issue and the county is working to solve it.

"our county engineer has mr. baker on his list of people to call before the end of the day.

So we have spoken to him and we have a secondary person who is scheduled to speak to him."

The recent rain we've had caused some road hazards