Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Chelsea to sign Ziyech in coming days’

‘Chelsea to sign Ziyech in coming days’

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:45s - Published < > Embed
‘Chelsea to sign Ziyech in coming days’

‘Chelsea to sign Ziyech in coming days’

Kaveh Solhekol says Chelsea will sign Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech in the coming days in a deal believed to be around £38m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ziyech could be a shrewd buy for Chelsea

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are close to agreeing a £38million fee to sign Ajax winger Hakim...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Ajax winger for £38m

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech next summer, with a £38m deal likely...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.