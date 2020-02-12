Global  

Maidens volleyball preps for postseason 10/31/16

Maidens volleyball preps for postseason 10/31/16

Maidens volleyball preps for postseason 10/31/16

The Lake View Maidens are headed to the playoffs for the first time in six years.

First-year head coach Ashley Gould will lead the Maidens into Lubbock to play Canyon Randall on Tuesday night.
Maidens volleyball preps for postseason 10/31/16

To look forward to tomorrow.

The lake view maidens play in the bi-district round of the playoffs tomorrow in lubbock as they will take on ranked canyon randall.

This is the first time in six years a lake view volleyball team has made the cut for the postseason and the new kids on the block can't wait to spoil someone's day.

&lt;&lt;ashley gould: "i lik to play the underdog game.

So, we haven't been there in six years, we're kind of the underdog.

And so they're back in that position.

So you just have to prepare them for what they aren't used to.

And basically prepare them for what, like a playoff atmosphere-type game."> ((andrew)) here's the big matchup in lubbock tomorrow.

&lt;&lt;for more on today's stories visit conchovalleyhomepa ge.com>>




