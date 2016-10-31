Global  

Big 5 Plays of the Week - October 31st, 2016

0
Our high school football season continues to wind down as we've reached district championship week.

And that means this could be our final segment of the big 5 plays of the week for the 2016 season.

But don't be sad, this is a happy segment.let's kick it off with play number five.this one goes to rayquion weston, the running back for carl junction, for his five first half touchdowns in a blowout win against bolivar.

That includes a long 61 yard touchdown catch and run.

Weston, only a sophomore, will surely be on this list again the next couple of seasons.

Play number four.lamar home against stockton.

Luke hardman on the very first play of the game breaks the arm tackles and takes it to the house for the tigers.

Hardman and lamar hang 70 on stockton to remain undefeated.play number three.a rivalry game between cassville and monett.

Cubs running back michael branch doing what he's done all year.

Running through defenders for touchdowns - he did it again last week.

Cubs win and will face mt vernon in the district championship.play number two.webb city against west plains.

Cardinal quarterback cash link up top to alex gaskill.

Great throw and catch in the endzone.

22 yard score.

Hank rotten jr. will appreciate this spot as webb advances to the district championship for a rematch with carl junction.play number one.carthage at home against willard.

Qb keith guest rolls out in the redzone, looks like he's gonna be sacked, but somehow gets it to trey collins who walks in for the touchdown.

The tigers will get to host nixa friday night with a district championship on the line.




