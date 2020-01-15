PND One Win From 3A State Soccer

Five games.
On tap tomorrow..
Notre dame tries to get back to the state soccer tournament... the irish play unbeaten bradley-bourbonnais in the super-sectional in joliet.
It's n-d's first seaosn in class 3-a... the largest soccer class in the state... and they've surpirsed some poeple winning regional and sctional trophies.
<<mike bare/pnd coach: "i think nobody thought we'd be here this year.
We graduated so much, and we had a couple kids come back and decide not to play for us.
For these kids to come back and find a way to get to the super-sectional, it means a lot.."lucas fontana/pnd goal keeper: "it's so exciting.
I can't even explain how esciting this is.
It's amazing.">><<kurt pegler>> some the the n-d plaers and fans carried fontant of fthe field after the sectional win... a win in tuesday's super-sectional and they can carry him