PND One Win From 3A State Soccer

Irish play in Joliet super-sectional Tuesday
Five games.

On tap tomorrow..

Notre dame tries to get back to the state soccer tournament... the irish play unbeaten bradley-bourbonnais in the super-sectional in joliet.

It's n-d's first seaosn in class 3-a... the largest soccer class in the state... and they've surpirsed some poeple winning regional and sctional trophies.

&lt;&lt;mike bare/pnd coach: "i think nobody thought we'd be here this year.

We graduated so much, and we had a couple kids come back and decide not to play for us.

For these kids to come back and find a way to get to the super-sectional, it means a lot.."lucas fontana/pnd goal keeper: "it's so exciting.

I can't even explain how esciting this is.

It's amazing.">>&lt;&lt;kurt pegler>> some the the n-d plaers and fans carried fontant of fthe field after the sectional win... a win in tuesday's super-sectional and they can carry him




