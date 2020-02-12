CenturyLink buying Level 3 Communications

((dan))one of louisiana's largest employer... century link ... buys a rival company and is keeping its headquarters in monroe.

the acquisition of level three communications will make century link a more powerful player in the communications industry.nbc six's renee beninate is live in monroe with reaction to the much-ancticipated announcement.

Renee?

((renee))this multi-billion dollar merger is good news for workers here at century link's headquarters and for the neighboring community.

Century link employs more people than any other company in north louisiana.for several days, rumors of a deal sparked concerns that a deal with level three might mean century link would leave monroe--- along with thousands of jobs.

Local leaders are excited about the future of the company in the region.

(sue nicholson, president of monroe chamber of commerce)"i think that it solidifies their strength here and their continued growth and that all is important for this community."(mayor jamie mayo, city of monroe)"as we continue to support them, to help them to continue to grow, they continue to excite all of us because that means more jobs, more opportunities and just having a corporate headquarters in monroe louisiana is grand."

monroe mayor jamie mayo hopes this move will encourage even more economic growth in the region... and across the statelive in monroe, renee beninate ktve nbc 10 news.

