A Look At The Candidates: U.S. Sen. John Thune Seeks Third T

As the election nears, we're taking an in-depth look at the candidates in major races... starting with u.s. senator john thune.

Thune is seeking his third term in office this november.

But his days in political office date back nearly two decades.

Kdlt's jill johnson takes a look back at the man from murdo and his career on capitol hill.

Senator john thune is seeking re-election, but campaigning means doing what he typically does when he's not in washington, d.c.

"the role that i have gives me a platform from which to talk to high school kids and try and encourage them, encourage them to be good citizens to be people of good character, to commit themselves to making a difference."

On this day, thune is at freeman high school.

If anyone can relate to the students, it's him.

Thune too grew up in small town south dakota.

"my dad was a teacher and a coach, athletic director, drove the bus, my mom was the librarian so it was very much a part of our families experience and it really does shape the way i look at things today."

He was actually a freshman at jones county high school when the basketball, track, and football star started having political aspirations.

"my parents weren't political at all.

It was a chance encounter that i had with a political figure when i was a freshman in high school and it was that encounter that opened some doors along the way."

Thune decided to run for office in 1996.

"my very first campaign for the house of representatives, i had no name id, no money, it was just kind of starting from nothing and running as an outsider."

Thune won and served two more terms in the u.s. house before setting his sights on the senate.

In 2002, he lost by 524 votes to incumbent senator tim johnson.

Thune tried again in 2004, defeating senate majority leader tom daschle.

"those two senate campaigns were bare knuckle brawls where, i mean, those were just slug fests and you battle through that and i was fortunate enough to win the second one."

2010 proved to be a lot easier with no challengers.

In 2016, thune faces an underdog in jay williams. thune said, "i still feel i'm in a position now with, you know, committee assignments and that sort of thing where i really can get results for south dakota."

While many have speculated a run for president, thune doesn't want his political career to last forever.

"that's not my intent or desire," said thune.

"it's been an interesting ride but hopefully one where, as i look back on it and look into the future, we can continue to make a difference."

In freeman, jill johnson, kdlt news.

Thune says this campaign has been tough in it's own way.

He says the tone of the presidential election has an effect on other campaigns.

Like it or not, he says he's a