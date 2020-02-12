Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A Look At The Candidates: U.S. Sen. John Thune Seeks Third T

A Look At The Candidates: U.S. Sen. John Thune Seeks Third T

Video Credit: KDLT - Published < > Embed
A Look At The Candidates: U.S. Sen. John Thune Seeks Third T

A Look At The Candidates: U.S. Sen. John Thune Seeks Third T

As the election nears, we're taking an in-depth look at the candidates in major races starting with U.S. Senator John Thune.

Thune is seeking his third term in office this November, but his days in politics dates back two decades.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A Look At The Candidates: U.S. Sen. John Thune Seeks Third T

As the election nears, we're taking an in-depth look at the candidates in major races... starting with u.s. senator john thune.

Thune is seeking his third term in office this november.

But his days in political office date back nearly two decades.

Kdlt's jill johnson takes a look back at the man from murdo and his career on capitol hill.

Senator john thune is seeking re-election, but campaigning means doing what he typically does when he's not in washington, d.c.

"the role that i have gives me a platform from which to talk to high school kids and try and encourage them, encourage them to be good citizens to be people of good character, to commit themselves to making a difference."

On this day, thune is at freeman high school.

If anyone can relate to the students, it's him.

Thune too grew up in small town south dakota.

"my dad was a teacher and a coach, athletic director, drove the bus, my mom was the librarian so it was very much a part of our families experience and it really does shape the way i look at things today."

He was actually a freshman at jones county high school when the basketball, track, and football star started having political aspirations.

"my parents weren't political at all.

It was a chance encounter that i had with a political figure when i was a freshman in high school and it was that encounter that opened some doors along the way."

Thune decided to run for office in 1996.

"my very first campaign for the house of representatives, i had no name id, no money, it was just kind of starting from nothing and running as an outsider."

Thune won and served two more terms in the u.s. house before setting his sights on the senate.

In 2002, he lost by 524 votes to incumbent senator tim johnson.

Thune tried again in 2004, defeating senate majority leader tom daschle.

"those two senate campaigns were bare knuckle brawls where, i mean, those were just slug fests and you battle through that and i was fortunate enough to win the second one."

2010 proved to be a lot easier with no challengers.

In 2016, thune faces an underdog in jay williams. thune said, "i still feel i'm in a position now with, you know, committee assignments and that sort of thing where i really can get results for south dakota."

While many have speculated a run for president, thune doesn't want his political career to last forever.

"that's not my intent or desire," said thune.

"it's been an interesting ride but hopefully one where, as i look back on it and look into the future, we can continue to make a difference."

In freeman, jill johnson, kdlt news.

Thune says this campaign has been tough in it's own way.

He says the tone of the presidential election has an effect on other campaigns.

Like it or not, he says he's a




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AwaisAzizAbbas5

Awais Aziz Abbasi RT @primafacie07: If we look 2013 and 2018 election: Maulana's candidates hardly get 1000 votes in NA seats across Punjab. Even in his last… 3 minutes ago

thatluckyolsun

Tipsy McStagger @chrislhayes Look at the candidates - all horrible, and you wonder why the Dems think Trump will win? Who's living in a bubble again? 3 minutes ago

njtauer

Nancy Tauer RT @COsweda: Thread I've heard people say that Amy Klobuchar is a moderate. Let's look at her positions. https://t.co/BBQAUfQTD3 3 minutes ago

furyof1000sons

Fury of a 1000 sons Hey #blackpeople, let's NOT vote for a president until WE get candidates that look and sound like US that have OUR… https://t.co/0NlT4pHx1H 3 minutes ago

TheBuckMopsHere

Cory Buck So nice of our friends at NYT and Washington Post to look out for us and tell us which candidates we should take seriously. 3 minutes ago

jeffspross

Jeff Spross RT @TheAlexKnapp: @jeffspross (I mean, for one thing, if you look purely at the delegates right now, Sanders is in second place!) https://t… 3 minutes ago

JonMurray

Jon Murray RT @JoeStGeorge: With @MichaelBennet dropping out - look for more endorsements to soon drop for presidential candidates in Colorado. A lot… 3 minutes ago

sallymayhomer

Sally May Homer ...the candidates shouldn’t be throwing shade so whoever runs won’t have the extra against them, not only your word… https://t.co/5VyZUgjEoP 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.