Letter bombs explode in two Dutch buildings

Two letter bombs exploded in the Netherlands on Wednesday morning.

One in the mail-sorting office of an ABN Amro Bank in Amsterdam, the other, 140 miles away in the mail room of Japanese electronics company Ricoh.

Police say nobody was hurt, and that it may have been an attempt at extortion.

Dutch news agency ANP reported that the sender demanded payments in bitcoin.

And this isn't the first bomb.

Authorities have been investigating a string of letter bombs in the country since early January that were all intercepted before going off.

Previous targets included a hotel, a gas station, and a real estate agent.