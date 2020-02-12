Breckyn Hager Says He Wants to Injure Mahomes

With his throwing shoulder since kansas and talk about a monday headline... if the red raiders even needed more bulletin board material before hosting their archnemesis this saturday texas' defensive end breckyn hager certainly gave it to them hager essentially saying that as far as the texas' defense is concerned... their plan is to rough up tech's quarterback and that brings us to our monday headlines mahomes (breckyn hager) "makes me feel like i need to injure the quarterback.

The mentality is to take him out.

He's banged up.

This is a great opportunity for us against the nation's second offense."

The university of texas football twitter account releasing a statement from both breckyn hager and head coach statement from both breckyn statement from both breckyn hager and head coach charlie strong this afternoon... head to everythinglubboc k.com to check out those comments now if it wasn't for texas tech's defense keeping it a game, mahomes wouldn't have had