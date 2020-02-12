Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Breckyn Hager Says He Wants to Injure Mahomes

Breckyn Hager Says He Wants to Injure Mahomes

Video Credit: KAMC - Published < > Embed
Breckyn Hager Says He Wants to Injure MahomesDoak Sports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Breckyn Hager Says He Wants to Injure Mahomes

With his throwing shoulder since kansas and talk about a monday headline... if the red raiders even needed more bulletin board material before hosting their archnemesis this saturday texas' defensive end breckyn hager certainly gave it to them hager essentially saying that as far as the texas' defense is concerned... their plan is to rough up tech's quarterback and that brings us to our monday headlines mahomes (breckyn hager) "makes me feel like i need to injure the quarterback.

The mentality is to take him out.

He's banged up.

This is a great opportunity for us against the nation's second offense."

The university of texas football twitter account releasing a statement from both breckyn hager and head coach statement from both breckyn statement from both breckyn hager and head coach charlie strong this afternoon... head to everythinglubboc k.com to check out those comments now if it wasn't for texas tech's defense keeping it a game, mahomes wouldn't have had




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Breckyn Hager Wants to Injure Mahomes [Video]Breckyn Hager Wants to Injure Mahomes

Doak Sports

Credit: KAMCPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.