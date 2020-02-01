SU starts season ranked in Top 20

Tallied ... su will start the season ranked in the top 20.

Steve: a lot of people around town are very excited about this year's su men's basketball team ... jim boeheim has even suggested that this group might turn out to be even better than last year's squad -- which of course went to the final four.

The national voters though ... are tempering their expectations just a little bit.

The coaches have syracuse #17 in the country ... that ranking came out a week-and-a- half ago.

The media poll, meanwhile was released today ... and the ap voters have the orange starting the season at #19.

Duke, as expected is #1.

'cuse of course, opens up the preseason tomorrow night inside the dome against indiana university of pennsylvania ... that's a division two school.

And despite all of the changeover that su had to deal with during the offseason ... one thing the orange is not lacking ... is experience.

Jim boeheim says: "to have four seniors is ununsual in college basketball.

So obviously, that's a huge plus - to be able to pick up experienced guards when we lost our guards from last year ..

.two fifth-year guys.

To have to more fifth-year guys come in.

And, ya know, obviously it takes time to fit those pieces together.

But certainly, if you don't have those pieces, you're not going very far."

A half-dozen of su's opponents are in the top 20.

Duke, unc, virginia, and wisconsin, all in the top 10 ... louisville is 13th ... uconn is 18th.

So the preseason