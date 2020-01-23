Global  

Las Vegas students learn about esports careers

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Las Vegas students learn about esports careers

Las Vegas students learn about esports careers

Las Vegas students are getting a special inside look at different careers in esports.
MIDDLESCHOOLERS FROM ALEXANDER DAWSONSCHOOL WERE INVITED TO AN EVENTAT THE "HYPER-X E-SPORTS ARENA"AT THE LUXOR.STUDENTS WERE SPLIT INTO FIVECAREER RELATED GROUPS: TALENTAND CASTERS....TECH DIRECTORS..GRAPHICS...CAMERA COORDINATION...AND AUDIO.DINO TALKS ABOUT EVENT (AT THESTART OF INTV) BUTT TO 054 ITO




