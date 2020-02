KMTV sits down with Todd Baker of Baker’s Candies

PRETTY MUCH THESTAPLES FOR GIFTGIVING DURINGVALENTINE'S DAY.JOINING US NOWTO TALK ABOUTTHECONFECTIONARYDELIGHTS IS TODDBAKER OF BAKERSCANDIES...LOCATED INGREENWOOD,NEBRASKA.THANK YOU FORJOINING US.I GUESS WESHOULD ALSO SAYCONGRATULATIONS.BAKERS CANDIESWAS JUSTAWARDED THE'PETER'SCHOCOLATEAWARD OFDISTINCTION'.TELL US ABOUTTHAT.INTERESTING THATYOURBACKGROUND ISAN AEROSPACEENGINEER.HOW DID THATMORPH INTO BEINGA CONFECTIONARYENGINEER?CHOCOLATE IS THEKING OFVALENTINE'S DAY ...WHAT ARE THEYKING OFVALENTINE'S DAY ...WHAT ARE THEYFAVORITES THATYOU SEE?

BAKERSCANDIES IS THEOFFICAL HOME OFNEBRASKA'SFAMOUSCHOCOLATEMELTAWAYS.EXPLAIN TO USETHE TERM'MELTAWAY'.CHOCOLATE'S NOTFOR EVERYONE.WHAT OTHER KINDOF CANDIEULD YOU GGEST FOR LENTINES DAY