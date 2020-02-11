Sarah Lawrence College dad accused of sex trafficking

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
The father of a former student at Sarah Lawrence College in New York, who is accused of moving into his daughter's dormitory in 2010 and preying on her friends, was charged with sex trafficking and extortion in a federal indictment.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) GEOFFREY S.

BERMAN, UNITED STATES ATTORNEY FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK: "Today we announce criminal charges against this man, Lawrence Ray, who for nearly a decade exploited and abused young women and men emotionally, physically and sexually for his own financial gain." The father of a student at Sarah Lawrence College in New York is facing multiple charges including sex trafficking, after moving into his daughter's dormitory in 2010, and committing a bizarre, years-long scheme that involved extorting nearly $1 million dollars from his victims. (SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) GEOFFREY S.

BERMAN, UNITED STATES ATTORNEY FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK: "Ray ensnared many of his victims while they were teenagers - a time of particular vulnerability for the young people he preyed on.

Ray's first victims were sophomores at a college in Westchester County.

Girls and boys young enough to be his children.

In fact, his initial victims were his daughter's college roommates." Prosecutors on Tuesday said Ray's crimes began after he left prison and moved in with his daughter at the school.

And for 8 years, the now 60-year-old Ray preyed on five victims in total.

Prosecutors said Ray presented himself as a father figure to them - even conducting "therapy sessions." (SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) GEOFFREY S.

BERMAN, UNITED STATES ATTORNEY FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK: "Ray used physical, psychological and sexual abuse to make his victim confess to alleged wrongdoing and then agreed to make substantial payments to Ray - payments that these young students did not actually owe and could not possibly afford.

So Ray directed his victims to obtain money for him in other possible means, by draining their parents savings and worse forced labor and prostitution." Ray was arrested at his home in New Jersey this week and is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday for his arraignment.



