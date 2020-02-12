Global  

Pete Buttigieg Celebrates Strong Finish In New Hampshire Primary

Pete Buttigieg Celebrates Strong Finish In New Hampshire PrimaryWBZ TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Bernie Sanders showing strength ahead of New Hampshire primary

Going in to the New Hampshire primary, Senator Bernie Sanders is polling well with voters. But Mayor...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndiaTimesUSATODAY.comNPRHindu


With New Hampshire over, what’s next for the 2020 Democrats?

Pete Buttigieg is still leading the delegate count after Bernie Sanders narrowly won the New...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



gasfuel

automotive Pete Buttigieg Celebrates Strong Finish In New Hampshire Primary: ‘We Are Here To Stay!’ https://t.co/oieDFpfUqf 4 hours ago

jomondrala

Josephine Mondrala RT @NewsHour: Pete Buttigieg says he is ready to take his Democratic presidential campaign to the rest of the nation after a strong finish… 4 hours ago

gasfuel

automotive Pete Buttigieg Celebrates Strong Finish In New Hampshire Primary https://t.co/53t7WbBekx 6 hours ago

MichaelOrndoff

Michael Orndoff RT @Reuters: 'Here in a state that goes by the motto "live free or die" you made up your own minds': Mayor Pete Buttigieg celebrates strong… 8 hours ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour Pete Buttigieg says he is ready to take his Democratic presidential campaign to the rest of the nation after a stro… https://t.co/O7CR4ea934 9 hours ago


Warren Supporters Say She's Done [Video]Warren Supporters Say She's Done

Is Elizabeth Warren done? Some of her biggest backers think so. A high profile supporter was point blank with criticism of her after disappointing New Hampshire primary results came in. "She's done."..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Elizabeth Warren Pledges Party Unity After 4th Place NH Primary Finish [Video]Elizabeth Warren Pledges Party Unity After 4th Place NH Primary Finish

WBZ TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:21Published

