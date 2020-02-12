Lubbock Fentanyl-Related Deaths "Major Concern"

Occurred, we're all sitting at the table together to try to resolve it.

Monica the lubbock county medical examiner is looking for ideas to stop the overdose cases coming through his office.

Especially those involving the drug 'fentanyl' -- which was recovered here during a raid last week.

Monica just days after that major drug bust by federal agents-- we're learning new information about the long-lasting effects of fentanyl.

Medical professionals tell kamc's 'wes rapaport' multiple people have died from overdoses in lubbock-- long before the lubbock bust.

Wes investigations underway into multiple cases of people who died after taking fentanyl... what we don't know yet is how last week's drug bust relates to any of those deaths on the south plains... but the effects of fentanyl go way beyond law enforcement... jennifer hess/son died of fentanyl overdose "worst call of my life."

A nightmare for jennifer hess... a phone call-- on her 50th birthday september 9th-- that her middle son jameson-- jennifer hess/son died of fentanyl overdose "i just knew.

Was dead... jennifer hess/son died of fentanyl overdose they tried to resuscitate him for several hours.

He was pronounced dead at 5:58 am."

Jameson hess-- a 20 year old living in lubbock-- died after a fentanyl overdose... dr. sridhar natarajan/lubbock county medical examiner those drugs recently have come up enough that we're actually starting to work with our forensic lab on further testing... lubbock county medical examiner doctor sridhar natarajan says his office has seen half-a-dozen cases in the past few months... dr. sridhar natarajan/lubbock county medical examiner we see that it's escalating, and we're not going to be surprised if we see more of these deaths taking place in a short period of time... natarajan says from january 2014 to february 2016-- he saw four cases where the cause of death was related to fentanyl abuse... since then-- four more confirmed cases-- most of then since june-- and others awaiting lab results... and with the deadly narcotic-- we're in uncharted waters-- the drug now infiltrating the south plains-- evidenced by a major drug bust last week by d-e-a agents and local law enforcement... dr. sridhar natarajan/lubbock county medical examiner this has now become a major concern.

It's a public health issue dr juan fitz/covenant health unfortunately it's becoming a big problem in colleges, covenant doctor juan fitz says he's seeing younger patients visit the e-r with overdose symptoms... dr juan fitz/covenant health unfortunately we have an opioid problem in the united states.

Heroin has gone up.

Problem is that fentanyl 10 times stronger than the heroin, natarajan says the chemicals in the drugs are always changing to adapt to detection by law enforcement... dr. sridhar natarajan/lubbock county medical examiner it's gigantic in the sense of what it can do yto your body jennifer hess/son died of fentanyl overdose "i am so scared.

I can't even believe there's something that potent out there."

Wes a spokesperson for the d-e-a says it's too early to say whether hess's death is related to the bust in lubbock... but added that they're looking into more than one fentanyl death as part of a bigger drug problem... back to you.

