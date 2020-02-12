Bernie Sanders Edges Pete Buttigieg To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary

Sanders Holds Off Buttigieg, Klobuchar To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary



Recent related videos from verified sources Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary A big victory for Senator Bernie Sanders last night winning the New Hampshire Primary. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:06Published now Laura Ingraham Wary Of A Bernie Sanders Victory The Fox News host compared Sanders’ 2020 campaign to President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:12Published 45 minutes ago