Beasley named new assistant AD at MUW

Addition to its newly formed athletic program..

Vo brooke beasley has been named the assistant director of athletics.

She previously worked at alabama state university as the athletics business manager as well as wallace state community college..

Beasley is a former volleyball captain for alabama state..

She holds a master of accountancy and bachelor of science in accounting from a-s-u..

Beasley started her new role on october 24th..

