Heroin Arrest

Center on two million dollars bond.

A beaver dams couple is arrested following a traffic stop in new jersey when police find 650 bags of heroin.

34-year-old brian scranton and his wife 32- year-old elizabeth scranton were in a 2010 chevrolet impala on september 27 swerving lane to lane without using a turn signal when they were stopped by police.

Police found 650 bags of heroin, 9 small baggies with crack cocaine, and other drugs.

Brian scranton was charged with possession and intent to distribute heroin and cocaine and was released on 650-dollars