Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Heroin Arrest

Heroin Arrest

Video Credit: WETM NBC 18 Elmira - Published < > Embed
Heroin ArrestBeaver Dams Couple Arrested for 650 Bags of Heroin
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Heroin Arrest

Center on two million dollars bond.

A beaver dams couple is arrested following a traffic stop in new jersey when police find 650 bags of heroin.

34-year-old brian scranton and his wife 32- year-old elizabeth scranton were in a 2010 chevrolet impala on september 27 swerving lane to lane without using a turn signal when they were stopped by police.

Police found 650 bags of heroin, 9 small baggies with crack cocaine, and other drugs.

Brian scranton was charged with possession and intent to distribute heroin and cocaine and was released on 650-dollars




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarolBr41960083

Carol RT @BreitbartTexas: Fleeing Human Smuggler Injects Self with Heroin Before Arrest, Says Border Patrol https://t.co/C1ALOhLDtj via @Breitbar… 5 hours ago

SouthTahoeNow

South Tahoe Now Authorities say the three arrested in #LosBanos were the "Main Source" of meth, cocaine, and heroin for… https://t.co/zpebRLVHmm 7 hours ago

BarringtonPD

Barrington Police Dept. RT @SeekonkPD: One of the cars stops Officer Jacques conducted last night resulted in an arrest and the seizure of 250 bags of heroin total… 9 hours ago

SeekonkPD

Seekonk Police Dept. One of the cars stops Officer Jacques conducted last night resulted in an arrest and the seizure of 250 bags of her… https://t.co/gfJVvYD1tT 9 hours ago

cp_jal

cp.jal RT @aigcijal: COUNTER INTELLIGENCE BUSTS ANOTHER MAJOR INTERSTATE HEROIN SMUGGLING RACKET BEING OPERATED FROM JAIL SEIZE 1 KILOGRAM HEROIN… 16 hours ago

cp_jal

cp.jal RT @aigcijal: CI- JALANDHAR BUST ANOTHER MAJOR INTER-STATE HEROIN SMUGGLING RACKET SEIZE 400 GRAM HEROIN, 6 LAKH DRUG MONEY AND ARREST TH… 16 hours ago

Cultiv8Hope

MSW OKC 405 411 Area subculture arrest Oklahoma City affiliations with heroin and child trafficking https://t.co/xCvgk8yTBe 18 hours ago

ScheyChris

Christanne #MAGA2020 💗🌿🇺🇸🌴🌹🇸🇦 RT @BaghdadPostPlus: #Kurdistan Region security forces (#Asayish) announced the arrest of five individuals suspected of narcotics trafficki… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Turns out he had a significant amount of heroin in the car.' Fmr. MSU basketball star Keith Appling charged with drug [Video]'Turns out he had a significant amount of heroin in the car.' Fmr. MSU basketball star Keith Appling charged with drug

A former Michigan State University basketball star is back in trouble with the law, after a drug related arrest by Warren police.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

'Turns out he had a significant amount of heroin in the car.' Fmr. MSU basketball star Keith Appling charged with drug distribut [Video]'Turns out he had a significant amount of heroin in the car.' Fmr. MSU basketball star Keith Appling charged with drug distribut

A former Michigan State University basketball star is back in trouble with the law, after a drug related arrest by Warren police.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.