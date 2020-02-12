Mani n Wheelchair Struck

Global  

Video Credit: WBRE - Published < > Embed
((jasmine))a man in a wheelchair is hit by a van while crossing the street.

Emergency crews were on the scene just outside of the waffle house along davis street in scranton.patrons say the man had left the restaurant just before 6 this morning..and while crossing the street he was hit by a van, flipping his wheelchair.

Witnesses say he was not using the crosswalk.

Scranton police tell us, he is now in the hospital.




