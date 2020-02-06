Global  

Coronavirus: Timeline of key events in UK outbreak

Coronavirus: Timeline of key events in UK outbreak

Coronavirus: Timeline of key events in UK outbreak

As cases of the new coronavirus continue to emerge in the UK, we look at the timeline of events.

So far eight people in the UK are infected with the virus after the global outbreak began in Wuhan, China.
Coronavirus: The key events so far

Here is a timeline of key events in the UK coronavirus outbreak:
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus timeline: How the outbreak unfolded

As we learn more about the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, new information has...
Seattle Times


