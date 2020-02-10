Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Literacy programs for schools

Literacy programs for schools

Video Credit: KMVT CBS 11 - Published < > Embed
Literacy programs for schools

Literacy programs for schools

Twin falls school district got state money to fund literacy programs for grades K through 3.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Literacy programs for schools

We'll bring you the results tonight.

Joe>> over the past three years, an average of thirty seven thousand kindgergarten through third graders state-wide are below the grade's reading level.

Jess knight is in studio to tell us how the state plans on improving this... jess>> students from kindergarten through third grade will soon get help to improve their reading skills... elementary literacy funding>> the state has divided eleven point twenty five million dollars among idaho's ten largest school districts.

The twin falls school distrct received a little over three hundred eighty four thousand dollars.

The school district decides how to use the money, but it must be used towards elementary literacy programs. teresa jones>> "we have training coming in for all of our elementary teachers specific to literacy, and really it's the nuts and bolts of literacy, or of teaching reading, so we're really excited that all teachers will get access to that training."

Twin falls schools is also implementing a new program, called i-station, for students to use during the day.

Jones says their goal is to increase students' reading proficiency.

Jess>> the money that each district receives is based on how many at-risk kids the distrct has.

The twin falls school district has one thousand




You Might Like


Tweets about this

lesbianchaos

i wanna taste the 800db cloud Libraries are about access to information & information literacy. When we do programs with schools we don't teach t… https://t.co/cXzZ6uxf5I 20 hours ago

TedGenoways

Ted Genoways "Of the less than $300 million... about 40 percent goes directly to state arts and humanities councils, which suppo… https://t.co/5gAF8j753x 1 day ago

RuthShandale

Ruth Shandale Todd @thedragonLML 1. Sex Ed in elementary and middle schools and the reality of being a parent in middle or high school… https://t.co/moW7dJ2f3Q 1 day ago

Cat3p

Cat_Mathletics Happy #SaferInternetDay to all of my @mathletics3pl schools. Proud to work for a company who take #onlinesafety saf… https://t.co/SKj1tiqsH1 1 day ago

432hzFreq

☝️🏽🙏🏽❤️ @_MajorZane_ @Bern4prez1 @FuckOffSleazoid @mlfinches @DBChirpy @usatodayDC Throwing additional resources in our K-1… https://t.co/o5lWKCU2wB 2 days ago

davidaquinley

david a quinley RT @ThisIsLakeview: There will be a Pop-Up Used Book Sale in the @MusicBoxTheatre Lounge on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 2-10pm benefiting @TTpag… 2 days ago

supportourownbz

SUPPORT OUR OWN BIZ TCR As A People Our Communities Fall Victim To A Lack Of Financial literacy. Systematic Oppression Became A Set St… https://t.co/vM0GMv8K7r 2 days ago

ThisIsLakeview

Lakeview Chamber There will be a Pop-Up Used Book Sale in the @MusicBoxTheatre Lounge on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 2-10pm benefiting… https://t.co/WuUYRzYGz1 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lack of funding cancels after school programs [Video]Lack of funding cancels after school programs

The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia canceled its program at Christiansburg Middle and Shawsville Middle Schools for this year.

Credit: WDBJPublished

Philadelphia School District Recognizes Dozens Of Schools For Improvement In Areas Like Literacy Scores [Video]Philadelphia School District Recognizes Dozens Of Schools For Improvement In Areas Like Literacy Scores

Fifty-six schools were awarded for showing continued improvement.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.