Literacy programs for schools

We'll bring you the results tonight.

Joe>> over the past three years, an average of thirty seven thousand kindgergarten through third graders state-wide are below the grade's reading level.

Jess knight is in studio to tell us how the state plans on improving this... jess>> students from kindergarten through third grade will soon get help to improve their reading skills... elementary literacy funding>> the state has divided eleven point twenty five million dollars among idaho's ten largest school districts.

The twin falls school distrct received a little over three hundred eighty four thousand dollars.

The school district decides how to use the money, but it must be used towards elementary literacy programs. teresa jones>> "we have training coming in for all of our elementary teachers specific to literacy, and really it's the nuts and bolts of literacy, or of teaching reading, so we're really excited that all teachers will get access to that training."

Twin falls schools is also implementing a new program, called i-station, for students to use during the day.

Jones says their goal is to increase students' reading proficiency.

Jess>> the money that each district receives is based on how many at-risk kids the distrct has.

The twin falls school district has one thousand