Life Brewpub 11-3 (Live Shot - 1)

Likes a very real great chance that nothing is like liking of our designs are the first brewpub in lexington and incorporate unlikely forest ingredient to be an american.

There are versions out of life group of checking out everything has to offer.

Eric united and therefore are things ... a met in the lease until i met you stop by here we went for a couple flights of food.

But yea, life republic here for about five months now and continue to expand nexus turn work done by expanding their distribution here suite that nathan harrison he is the owner of life roof of hotels i got started your great space over a fan of your beer here at abc 36 until someone will serve homebrewing when i turn anyone and, turned into a lab technician analyzed here and getting to judge your as th real guy, of course, is also much science as most like chemistry at the city started off in architecture, no pouring in and you know you deep down you knew this was her true passion.

I get to it each and every day and he does continue to tinker with it, and ever not again.

He hit a home run right yet it's it's pretty experimental coming.

There's a lot of your styles that the very used to.

I know i was well and then will experiment with some stuff and some of his really will receive the sum of an out there that the all in all beers great and the strata really lik to get through trial, now you know everyone has for taste bud in horse in other so much that goes into it you been doing thi now for most than years and you keep evolving in an tinkering with it, so when he started here at life levels are first beer come out for spirit we breed wa singing smiled and supposed really low alcohol beer 3%, and in no.

We bring everything up to my percent of your life.

You so we try to have a nice range is with mayor may not like all ordinary mail at and you've got to stuff in the works that will come out in the near teacher what he got on and takes right now, what's going to right now we have a working girl aged order is working.

We got a sour beer false number without some more experimental quality beers coming around order.

And will receive american like longer.

Possibly very cool are tellsserial located right off the circle in richmond road than here.

While now and i really settling insert expanded menu t another.

The food side of thing to guess we are running oliver rosenhaus mcworld sausages rollers chicken wings makeover sauces treatments to interview mr. so just trying to have an uphill pub menu with really everything you were to talk mor about little later in the show, but here, like republican and check out some of the tanks bac there were talk about some your beers.

Maybe walk us through flutter to attend, and a little bit here, but again, thanks for having us in an great to have you here in the alexa said you could craft your seat to itself a lot more coming up