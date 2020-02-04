Race To The White House

With less than a week before- election day... - the race between hillary clinto- and donald trump continues to - tighten.- this ... as there are new - developments into the fbi - investigation into- clinton.- fox news correspondent, jackie- ibanez, has more from new - york.
- - trump says: "hillary is likely to be under - investigation for many years, - probably concluding in criminal- trials."
With less than a week until the- presidential election...- the f-b-i now closely looking - into the clinton foundation...- as it makes the investigation - into hillary clinton a top- priority.
- democrats have been criticizing- f-b-i director james comey for- not - providing enough details.
- mark-viverito says: "i don't believe they have foundation or- merit and it is again - interesting that 6- days out of this most important- election cycle that this is - coming out."
Donald trump is now closing in- on clinton in several swing - states... - amid the investigation into her- e-mails.- peoples says: ".
Several polls have come out showing that- donald trump is eating into - hillary clinton's advantage,- particularly in swing states- like florida.
There's no state- that's- more critical to donald trump's- white house ambitions than- florida."
Hillary clinton campaigned in - nevada wednesday ..
As she trie- - - - to hold on to her once-strong - lead... - the democratic nominee remindin- voters of trump's comments abou- women and minorities.
- clinton says: "imagine with me what it would be like to have - donald trump sitting in the ova- office come next january.
- someone who demeans women, mock- - - - the disabled, insults latinos - and african-americans.- clinton also campaigned in- republican-leaning arizona- wednesday.- - - - lerer says: "it's a sign of how unconventional this presidentia- race that both campaigns now- consider arizona a state that's- in play in the presidential - - - - race."
On-cam tag thursday ..
Clinton will hold - events in north carolina ..
- while trump will also campaign- in the tar heel state, as well- as, florida.- in new york, jackie ibanez, fox- news.
