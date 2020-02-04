Race To The White House 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXXV - Published Race To The White House With less than a week before Election Day the race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump continues to tighten. This as there are new developments into the FBI investigation into Clinton. Fox news correspondent, Jackie Ibanez, has more from New York. Trump says: "Hillary is likely to be under investigation for many years, probably concluding in criminal trials." With less than a week until the presidential election the FBI now closely looking into the Clinton foundation. As it makes the investigation into Hillary Clinton a top priority. Democrats have been criticizing FBI director James Comey for not providing enough details. 0

