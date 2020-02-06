Ag and Energy Report 11.3

Today's ag and energy report.

(jane king reporting) low gas prices are likely going to stick around awhile.

The latest data showed the biggest weekly u.s. crude oil surplus on record, the latest sign of the hurdles facing the oil industry.

Immediately oil prices plummeted and gasoline fell along with them.

Meanwhile, fuel prices are spiking up and down the east coast after the pipeline explosion in alabama.

Gasoline prices before taxes and fees soared tuesday more than at any time since 2008.

Robots are being used more and more in agriculture manufacturing.

Cnbc says cms food in new jersey is replacing humans on assembly lines with robots.

Food is a low margin business and many new plants being built are equipped with robots to automate some of the process.

Cooking with canola oil may cut belly fat in just four weeks, according to a penn state report released at the obesity society's annual scientific meeting.

Those who cooked with canola oil lost a quarter pound of belly fat after one month, and the weight lost from their middles did not redistribute elsewhere in body, like their hips or butts.

Canola is mainly grown in north dakota, oklahoma, minnesota, montana, idaho and oregon.

From the nasdaq marketsite in times square, i'm jane king with your ag and energy