Campaign ad fact check: Scott Bennett

I began serving in the state senate two years ago.

Iae been a prosecutor here in champaign county, and this farm has been in our family for 5 generations.

But this is the first time state senator scott bennett's competing for votes.he was chosen to replace mike frerichs in 2015, once frerichs became treasurer.

I believe in accountability, which is why i refuse to accept a paycheck until we pass the budget.i actually believe no budget no pay should be the law.because the paperwork rejecting the paychecks is filed through the state, his office says they don't have copies to provide us.bennett co-sponsored a bill to change the state budget law.

It would mean that if the comptroller finds at any time during the fiscal year the budget isn't balanced, legislators' salaries would no longer be paid out.

The general assembly would also have to come together within 10 days of that to create a new, balanced state budget.but that house bill was sent átwiceá to the assignments committee...and has yet to be assigned to a standing senate committee for further action.

For the record, bennett's opponent--the republican "other" mike madigan, also supports "no budget, no pay" type of reforms."this university means more to us than just football on saturdays.

And it shouldna be treated like a political football in springfield."more budget talk:the u of i is just one of the public universities that stood up to politicians in springfield when the budget impasse hurt their bottom line.

"ia also trying to end perks, like free lifetime health care for springfield politicians."madigan's called him out for not having any bills on the record outlining that change.but bennett's camp says---it's something they're still working on.they have to wade through some legal complications before officially filing the bill in the state senate."we cana clean up the mess theyae made until they get serious about putting public service first."

It's for you to decide if bennett or mike madigan will do that better.

But now, you know better than what you just see in ads,which means you can vote better too.

