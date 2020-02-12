Indie Book Show - Jenn Thompson

You can learn for at weareiowa.com.

And click on the tab that says "cw iowa live."

And we're going to introduce you to jen thompson who's part of the making books publishing at the blank park zoo.

And you're honoring local authors.

Tell us what's going on.

>> most of them are local authors, but i do have authors coming in from across the country.

>> okay.

>> we're all self-published.

And we're an indy publishing house.

And we're highlights them.

We get squashed out by the big publishers all the time and we're missing out on a lot of great books.

>> i feel that more people are going through indy publishing.

>> and you get the raw feel from an indy book than something designed for me by the top pub -- publishers.

>> and housekeeping have you been -- how long have you been around?

>> we're bringing the awesome books to light and to promote them.

And to show the big publishers that we're here and we're proud.

>> how many books have you published?

>> 33 titles.

Children's books and adult books as well.

>> tell us about the connection with the blank park zoo.

And we're so excited about the baby rhino.

>> i wanted something with the beautiful backdrop.

And something that would keep them calm because this is nerve wracking for an indy because we're shy.

No shameless promotions.

>> and let's talking about the event itself.

>> and our event is free and there'll be signage telling everyone where to go.

And we'll have a speaking event for aspiring writers as well.

Giving them tips and we have freebies for kids and a door prize.

>> who is this event perfect for?

It sounds like everybody, but is it for an author getting your foot in the door or people wanting to know about authors in the area?

>> for both.

I want to bring writers out and show them we're not alone and we are strong.

I want to bring out readers and kids.

And i want to bring that to life for everybody.

>> and that's an event tomorrow at the blank park zoo.

And learn more about what it takes to be an indy writer or to learn more about the writers in the area.

>> talk that jen.

>> and you can see the new cute baby at the same time.

>> absolutely.

>> is there a genre on fire?

>> paranormal.

>> and especially with a book.

>> it's a long title.

I forget -- you can't say it too.

Mrs. per -- something.

>> and is it for adults or children as well?

>> both.

But it has the paranormal feel where you're not sure what's happening next.

>> in the book world.

And macon books could be interested in it.

>> maconbooks.net.

And you can end an e-mail to me.

>> you're the person.

>> i'm the gal.

>> and sometimes books take years to write and sometimes they're a little more quickly.

Is that a personal thing?

>> it's personal.

And november is the writing month where a lot of authors try to sit down and write a book in a month.

And i personally cannot do that.

And my book took six years and it's just ready for preorders.

And i depends on the person.

I want more depth.

>> once someone finishes a book, what's the average time to get it to the shelves?

>> it depends on the authors.

And if you're willing to give me 110%, i can get it out there.

And sometimes authors don't want to agree on anything and that can be troublesome at times, but we get through it.

>> and it makes it personal for you.

>> absolutely.

And that's something i strive for with macon books publishing, being the vice president for them.

>> and give the details.

If they've never heard of the company, where should they head?

>> blank park zoo at the general admission.

They'll point you in the right direction.

And you can check out maconbooks.net.

And you can see the books on the website and the link for the t-shirt i'm wearing.

>> thank you, jen so much, and for creating an opportunity for many people