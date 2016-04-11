What You Missed on Good Day: 11-04-2016

Day starts now ((susanne)) right owat 7:28-- with the little rock school district needing to make up millions-of dollars-- super intendent micah poore says closures are possible.

((pat)) 5 schools could be on the chopping block..

They are carver-- franklin-- wion hamilton and woodruff childhood center.

Imporant note-- these are ájustáproposals at this point.

Coty sheriff's department say they areokg for a man afterreports of a double shooting.

Police say they found the reported gunman's four- wheeler-- but e alleged victim's have not been located.

((susanne)) some members the arkansas women's basketball team-- joining with other professional acollege athletes in kneeling during the national anthem.((pat)) this action- drawing attention across the natural state victoria pri joins us and victoria -- it seems like everyone has an opinion on thi controversial situation.

((victoria live))he gs- absolutely...just like what we've seen nationally-- taking a knee during the anthem as a of protest during the anthem sparks a lot either outrage, or support, depending on what side of the issue you fall o here's how it went down stnight...right before the home game against oklahoma baptist-- six lady- backs kneeled right as the anthem started to play.

Afterward-- som fans started booing and jeering at those players.

Some of those fans are now asking for the athletic department to take disciplinary action-- even threatening to stop supporting the program...but others say kneeling is something the girls had every right to do.

"i just don't ce or that.

I think t me should be free politics.""i think we live in country where it's everyone's ri t k a knee, or dowh they think is ber them individually.

Support whatever t girls decide to " ((victoria in a post-game press conference-- head coach jimmy dykes said that even though his views on th national anthem may differ from his players-- hesupports them all the same.

Jimmy dykes, womenball he cbikn irhearts, they more than anything else, they want healing.

Th want better communication.

They want to be ro just dealinghsl issues that ar r country today."

Razorback athletic director jeff long had to say about it-- saying, in part, quote--"we respect the rights of our student-athletand all individu to express themselves on important issues in our nation.

We will continu to encourage our student-athletes to engage in constructive conversations with their peer coaches, support raise awareness of varying backgrounds and life experiencesand to develop understanding among conflicting points of view."

Victoria liveso guys-- certainly a topic here-- as it been nationally-- lots of people weighing in on social media...pat and susanne-- let's send it ck to you for more on that.

((susanne)) youdede 2 - fears of what could happen election day-- and what's happening before electio day-- are growing as we enter the last leg of th presidential campaign.((pat)) tracie pott tells us how the u-s government is preparing-- an who the candidates aretargeting in the last few days.

Your vote is se but they're preparing for possible hac affecting electricity, theinternet, social media and transportation next tuesday.

For now, the concern is african-america voters in swing states.

(sot: frederikka smh/r 6-1)he cld in the rol?) al" (and you voted?) "just ot the primary."donald trump - and extremistssupporting him - have called for monitors at t polls.

(raleigh, nort cola 6-0)hillar c calls that intimidation.

Prentl omee:3y lion ( higryand the bluster and bullying and the hate rhetoric and discrimination is to show up with hebiggest turnout in american history."nbc polls show trump ahead i arizona and texas, but a statistical tie in georgi team clinton thinksnoh carolina is a firewall that trump needs to win.

President obama campaigns there today.

Trump's wife melania campaigned solo for the first ti (sot: melania trumpon ums if 10-07 t fd better ta each other, to disagre with each other, to respect each other."the fbi continues to examine 650-thousand emails linked to clinton's top aide.(sot: donald trump/ 120ho c er b iceswh 650,000 even more than all of them that are missing, right?"still no word on when the fbi wl complete its review.

Arns-- the state supreme court says they will not reconsider issue 7 that's been invalidated.

Last week-- justices removed the arkansas medical cannabisact from the ballot.

Supporters filed for a re-arg- but justices denied that request.

Super o issue 7 ig stood in silence outside the governor'smansion.

They say the governor has quote "stolen ur voice."

The supreme court justices-- were also inside the mansion.

The sponsor of issue 7 says this is proof history repeats itself.

Ve attacked, people of color have been attacked andwpeople who are try to have their voicesheard are being attacked and it's time for it to sp ((pat)) issue 6 is still on the ballotfo tuesday.

Coul learn more abo the situation i afghanistan that killed 2 american soldiers.

4 others were injured thursdayin the attack-- while americans supported a raidon a taliban target.

When they landed in kunduz -- someone began shooting at them-- leading to a call for u-s airstrikes.

Afghans claim the strikes killed up to 30 civilians-- but u-s officials have not confirmed that.

((susanne)) a spe dead and two others in custody after a bank robbery turned into a shootout in missouri thursday.

Three men escaped from a halfway house in fulton.

Police say they stole a car-- robbed a bank and then chased by officers to a neighboring county.

When the suspects stopped-- the shooting started.

Police say one of the men ran into a house--where he was later found dead.

2 other suspects were caught and now face several charges.

A south carolin woman-- missing since august-- is recovering afte she was found áaliveá thursday.

Police say aybrown' was found chained inside a metal container inside a house.

She told police she was lockedin the 30 by 15 container for two months.

Right now police are searching for her boyfriend-- who was reported missin around the same time.

Polce say 'todd kohlhepp' is now in custody.

They believe he may have harme at least 4 other people.