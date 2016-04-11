What's Cool at School 11-4-2016

((brian loftus)) you can't always get what you want but the green valley high school madrigal singers may argue that notion, as they recently took the stage at -t-mobile arena, performing with the rolling stones!

Flanked by mick and keith, singing for 20,000 stones faithful, truly an epic experience next to legends bailey stephens sophomore "initially, i was like this is going to be a big place, and you get on stage, and and it's a huge place!"

((brian loftus)) typically on tour, the stones will use a college or professional choir.

But, the singers at green valley high school are so highly regarded, they got the call..... talia ruiz senior "we were all like.....what.....i knew it was going to be something big, but we didn't know it'd be that big!"

((brian loftus)) and the reactions of relatives......bail ey's grandfather grew up with the stones bailey stephens sophomore "well, when he actually got past the fact that he thought it was all made up - he was really excited and he started sending me all the music that was his favorites, he was super happy, and told all his friends about it."

((brian loftus)) the choir prepared to an exhaustive level, to ensure they could hold their own.... ((brian loftus)) then, showtime!

Talia ruiz senior "i was in these giant heels and a dress and i was, like, trying so hard not to fall and i was shaking and i was like so nervous, but as soon as we got on stage and sang the first note, it was just like it all went away and it was natural."

Kim barclay ritzer director or choral activities "as soon as we got out there i looked across and my colleague and then mick jagger was kind of like right in the middle, and i was like okay....this is real."

Heather drusedum sophomore "it was crazy - i was so excited, and i wanted to back on and do it again!"

((brian loftus)) the rolling stones released their first album 52 years ago.

Being around the band, hearing them live, did they make new fans?

Bailey stephens sophomore me: "what about keith richards?"

Bailey: "he was funny."

Talia ruiz senior "i went home after, and listened to some of their songs and i actually kind of dig it."

Heather drusedum sophomore "i really like satisfaction."

((brian loftus)) hitting the high notes, smiling wide, basking, however briefly, in a bigger than life rock n' roll dream.... kim barclay ritzer director or choral activities "my favorite part was as soon as we get off the stage seeing the kids so excited and so enegized, and knowing that the time they put in to learn the music really paid off."

((brian loftus)) and that's what's cool at school brian loftus >>> to