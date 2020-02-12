Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Flight to Charlotte from PIA 7a

New Flight to Charlotte from PIA 7a

Video Credit: WYZZ - Published < > Embed
New Flight to Charlotte from PIA 7aNew Flight to Charlotte from PIA 7a
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New Flight to Charlotte from PIA 7a

Ahead.

&lt;&lt;clay gordon>>but new this morning...a new flight is getting ready for takeoff at peoria international airport.

You can now catch a flight to charlotte from p-i-a.

That's where we find our alyssa paldo who's been following this story for us...hey alyssa, how did this come about?

&lt;&lt;alyssa paldo>>hey guys good morning.

Director of airports gene olsen tells me this has been a long time coming...the airport wanted to add charlotte ...a fast growing hub...but the process of adding a new destination can take a few years.

This flight to charlotte is operated by american airlines.

It runs daily...and will run twice a day...with departures in the morning and afternoon.

Now in this case...p-i-a says it took building a relationship with the route planners at the airline and proving to them that this is a flight that would be profitable here.

&lt;&lt;( gene olson/director of airports "what happened to 3 really make this possible is we already had american airlines here and then american merged with us air and so that made you know charlotte was a us air hub that brought it into the american network and then kind of made it fit with our traffic patterns.")>>&lt;&lt;alyssa paldo>>the first flight to charlotte is set for takeoff at 12:47 today...after a launch event.

Now coming up ahead all new in our next half hour...&lt;&lt;alyssa paldo>>we'll talk about why the airport chose charlotte and about the economic impact this could have on the river city.

Live at peoria international airport alyssa paldo wmbd news.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

PIA New Flight to Charlotte 7:30a [Video]PIA New Flight to Charlotte 7:30a

PIA New Flight to Charlotte 7:30a

Credit: WYZZPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.