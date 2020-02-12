EP Junior League's "Christmas Fair" returns for the holidays

Pkg number: vt-11 outcue: "a better place" duration:1:40] 888pkg888 [notes:trinkets & treats at annual "a christmas fair"] <16 - 19> music linda: they're santa's elves... (nats) working their magic... (nats) to transform the downtown convention center for the holidays.

Nichole ayoub hughes/junior league of el paso: (142759) this is a year in the making.

(//142856) it's definitely a labor of love for our community.

Linda: the elves are all volunteers from the junior league of el paso... working to put together the organization's annual christmas fair.

Nats/music nichole ayoub hughes: (142739) our theme this year is feliz navidad y'all.

We are trying to capture the feeling to celebrate christmas on the border.

(//143431) you're going to hear music, smell of bridgman time, and then great mexican food.

So it's taste smell sight and sound.

Linda: visitors who come to the fair... will walk through a maze... to find about 140 vendors selling gifts, crafts, and treats!

Nichole ayoub hughes: (143029) there are so many things you can get from jewelry clothing even mattresses this year.

Merchants come from all over the country we also have a lot of local merchants.

Linda stand-up: (143637) but you're not only buying gifts here at the christmas fair, your also giving back.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event will go back into the community.

Nichole ayoub hughes: (143251) our main mission is to raise money for needy causes for women and children in el paso and this is a fun way for el pasoans to come and do that.

Linda: holiday fun... that'll in the end, spread the cheer throughout the community.

Nichole ayoub hughes: (143125) it's a really great way to kick off the holiday season.

(//143320) it all goes back into helping make el paso a better place.// [insert: 2 on 2] [take: 2-shot] linda 2-shot linda: the event runs today through sunday, at the el paso convention center.

Doors open at 10 a-m.

You can purchase one and two day passes, starting at $10-dollars.

By the way-- all the decorations at the fair are also for sale!//