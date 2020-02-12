Missing SC Woman Found Tied Up in Metal Container

After a student claimed the man grabbed her rear end.

>> jon: to a kidnapping case in south carolina, sparking national interest.

A killing space from spartanburg county, authorities found a woman tied up in a metal container.

She and her boyfriend have been missing for months.

>> we are trying to make sure that you know we don't have a serial killer on our hand pps >> reporter: a woman found chained up in a metal box in spartanburg county, south carolina is recovering in a local hospital.

Kayla brown disappeared in anderson county with her boyfriend in august.

>> we have deputy there's that came to do a search warrant and heard a lady banging on the container and for our officers to open that up and see her chained like a dog.

That is incredible.

>> reporter: she was being fed during her time in the laked container which was outside.

>> she is alive and well, and she is obviously traumatized.

She said she had been locked in that container for two months.

Only by god's grace she's alive.

Todd kohlhepp is in custody a registered sex offender, expected to be charged with kidnapping.

Her boyfriend is still missing but authorities fear that he might be dead.

>> we didn't know if that's, we don't know.

Investigators are looking into the possible connection between the couple and the suspect.

>> i think they were friends, and i think they had a relationship, what that is i didn't know at this point.

But i don't think this was a random act.

>> reporter: the case is under investigation while authorities search the property for other missing people.

More charges including murder could