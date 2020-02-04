>>> ksee24 brings you a lifestyle show from women you know.

>> stefanie: buying a home for the first time can be intimidating, especially if you feel that you can't afford it.

But the community housing council is here to help, providing education, financial literacy and foreclosure prevention options to families up and down the valley.

Here with more is an agent with century 21 c.

Watson.

Thanks for being here.

>>> thank you.

>> stefanie: tell us about this program that you're the president of, the community housing council.

What's that all about?

>>> it's an amazing place.

Very few people know about us, but we're the community housing council and we offer education to first time home buyers that are utilizing any time of down payment assistant programs or grants that may be given through the cities throughout the county.

We're covering a large territory.

It's a good place.

>> alex: how do people find you or how do they get this assistance?

Do you have meetings or do they do it online?

>>> the education part of it, you do have to come into our office.

You have to connect through chc, the community housing council.

We have our website, so you can go there and find it.

Once you're in the system, you call and register yourself and they'll let you know when the next dates are going to be for the classes which are offered both in spanish and english.

>> stefanie: that's perfect.

>>> and they are certified, to you get your certification once you're done and then you're able to qualify for your grant.

>>> talk about the success stories that you've seen through this program.

>>> most of the homes that come in, most of the buyers that come in utilizing the programs will receive their grants through the banks that are offering any type of assistance.

We're seeing great turn around.

The buyers are actually coming out educated.

They know what to expect.

The know the key questions and what to really look for when they're purchasing their first home.

>> stefanie: that is so incredible.

Thank you for all you do.

You do so much good work you recently received an award.

Do you want to tell us about that?

>>> the national association of hispanic real estate professionals recognizes the top 250 agents throughout the country that are working on sustainable homeownership for latinos.

I've been on the list for five years.

>> stefanie: congratulations.

So, you're helping put so many hispanics into their own homes that they own.

>>> correct.

>> stefanie: wow.

And you're obviously bilingual and you just help them throughout the steps.

Because it's scary for anybody.

It's really confusing.

Thank goodness you're here to help all those folks.

We also have a property we want to help people out on.

I know you said we have two.

We have the south wildwood one.

>>> we have 855 west -- >> stefanie: we don't have these pictures, but this is another home that there's an open house.

>>> 855 west michelle in kerman.

It's a five bedroom, three bath.

I'm sorry we don't have the photos to show you.

Please do come out to our open house on sunday from 1:00 to 4:00.

That's at 855 michelle in kerman.

>> stefanie: five bedrooms, you said?

>>> three baths, three car garage.

It's fabulous.

>> stefanie: i'm sad we never got those pictures.

We id get pictures for this one.

Tell us about this property.

>>> this is in the city of del rey.

It's a beautiful fixer upper.

It's only $98,000.

Three bedroom, one bath home with approximately 1100 square.

Lots of potential here.

The good thing about this property is you can actually utilize the fha 203k renovation loan on it, which allows you to purchase the property and add the difference of repairs into the first loan.

It's a fabulous opportunity for anyone looking for that owner occupied property.

>> stefanie: so many people love this fixer upper show on hgtv and this just screams that.

I feel like you can put your touch on every single piece of that home.

>>> and it's a corner lot, so that makes it very easy to get into.

>> stefanie: maybe someone can rent it as a rental property.

>>> it has been a rental.

They've been renting it for $850 a month.

>> stefanie: what's something you want to tell everybody out there about the market these days?

Is it the time to buy?

>>> you know what, i always tell my clients let's get you qualified and see what you can buy.

When my clients are ready to qualify, they're ready to buy.

Regardless of what the market is.

Right now, interest rates are still at that unbelievable 4%.

It's perfect because it allows you to buy more homes.

>> stefanie: you are so knowledgeable and so helpful.

Everybody ask for her at century 21 c.

Watson.

She is the lady to hook you up.

Thank you so much for being here today.

Congratulations on your