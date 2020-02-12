Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Camp Compass vote

Camp Compass vote

Video Credit: WCIA - Published < > Embed
Camp Compass voteCamp Compass vote
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Camp Compass vote

((aaron))it's a vote of a different kind.a camp that helps low-income and homeless students needs your vote.wcia three's kelsey gibbs is live in the capitol newsroom.

Kelsey, it's called camp compass.they're in a race for a 25 thousand grant.

((kelsey)) today is the last day to vote to make sure the kids here in the capital city get a chance to experience a great summer.the grant is needed to help prevent summer learning loss.camp compass says this a major factor in closing the achievement gap between low- and higher-income students.nearly 60 percent of springfield public school students are low income.the program hires licensed teachers, who work with students three hours per day, five days per week.

Students also receive meals.staff say this all adds up and this grant coulld help.

Molly berendt, program director $25,000 is huge amount for a small nonprofit like we are.

And our summer camp serves about 80 at risk and homeless elementary students summer.

The 40 highest causes who receive the most votes by 11:59 p.m.

Today will each receive $25,000.

((kelsey)) so there is still time to vote.we have a link to site on our web site -- illinoishomepage dot net.

Thanks kelsey.

((aaron))people are limited to 10 votes per day.you will need a valid email address.the grant you're voting for would support the 2017 camp.

That runs six weeks from june to early august.camp compass received a grant from state farm in the summer of 2015.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.