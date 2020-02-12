Wyatt Hill Continues Road to Recovery

Brad--more than a month and a half after suffering serious injuries following an alleged assault -- wyatt hill -- the madisonville infant -- still slowly recovering.his family -- waiting -- and praying for more progresseyewitness news mike pickett has more with the hills from the owensboro newsroom.((nat sound)) (mike) wyatt hill rested in his crib -- ((nat sound)) (mike) a break from the turmoil he -- and his family have gone through.(shelby hill) "it's really affected jaden.

She's had nightmares.

She was there when it happened."(libby smith) "i could describe it as a nightmare, one we haven't woken up from."(mike) doctors say wyatt still cannot see -- and likely won't walk or talk again.

But shelby hill says her son's beaten past odds -- and hopes he beats them again.

(shelby hill) "they also told us he'd never be able to take a bottle, never take a paci, never be able to be soothed, which he can be.

They told us he'd have to go home on a feeding tube, and he proved them all wrong."(mike) the family says they've been impressed with wyatt's progress so far -- outperforming some early diagnoses.(libby smith) "you walk in to a room to hear him crying, when you're told he wouldn't, it's pretty amazing."

// "all i could do was cry.

I thought i would never hear that noise again.

To hear that noise again was...great."(mike) amidst the turmoil -- came support and prayers -- things the family's appreciated.(shelby hill) "on halloween, we were outside handing out candy, and there were people coming up saying 'is that baby wyatt?'

And 'we've been praying for him.'" (mike) the road to recovery is still long -- but the hills still hope to hear wyatt laugh -- and talk once again.(shelby hill) "i just want wyatt to be normal, be a normal baby, a normal kid."(mike) in madisonville, mike pickett, eyewitness news.