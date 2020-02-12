Jamie TF Nov 4

65 for the folks in silver don't.

Lubbock versus monerrey.

It's going to be low 60s for the kick off.

We are looking at 7:30 kick off.

Please be watching for linening out there.

>> so it's friday.

Which we're all superexcited about.

We have picked out 5 games and we're going the show you our picks as per usual ready.

Go.

(accucapnt trial version) >> this is little field.

Sno i'm.

>> i'm going to laugh in -- >> i know.

So yeah, everyone heard what you said.

We've got 3 plain views and 3 for canyon.

>> i wish i could watch that game.

>> that should be a good 1.

I just really feel like canon has the strong stronger team.

>> i'm going for plain view.

>> this is shallow water.

They are both very strong small programs and i've been to a shallow water game before and it was a dog fight.

>> those are the best.

(accucapnt trial version) >> you don't know.

Both teams are equally good.

Those are the best 1s.

>> we will see.

>> this is a big game.

We've got 2monterrey and lubbock high.

>> don't let me down.

Have i haven't picked them this season and i really feel this is a good match up and they will get the w.

>> that was a great high 5.

I'm still going for monterrey.

And our last game is lubbock cooper versus san angelo.

We're all going for cooper.

>> we were taking them the other day and i was saying the same thing.

(accucapnt trial version) it's hard not to go for a school that's right here.

>> last week in the news room, it was a nail biter.

We were rating for the score to come.

>> let's clarify.

I won 4 out of 5 games.

We had the halloween show.

The under dogs won.

>> which 1?

I >> i think it was lubbock high.

I'm going to look it up and let you know.

>> i was so close to being 5 out of 5.

It was like, what's the score, what's the score?

We were constantly checking the disoar.

(accucapnt trial version) it was exciting?

I'm agreed really sad that high school football season is comeing a close.

I'm superexcited for my best friend's family because they were so excited.

>> it's so fun.

And then we move right into basketball and then headed into base ball.

>> i think everyone -- >> everyone is still celebrating.

I would like to see downtown chicago.

1 of my friends is actually at the downtown parade in chicago.

>> that's pretty fun.

He's like this is the best day (accucapnt trial version) of my life.

This is the best day i've ever experienced.

They painted the river blue.

>> i cannot even imagine.

It's historical.

>>