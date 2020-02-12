Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jamie TF Nov 4

Jamie TF Nov 4

Video Credit: KLBK - Published < > Embed
Jamie TF Nov 4Trends and Friends- Talkers
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jamie TF Nov 4

65 for the folks in silver don't.

Lubbock versus monerrey.

It's going to be low 60s for the kick off.

We are looking at 7:30 kick off.

Please be watching for linening out there.

>> so it's friday.

Which we're all superexcited about.

We have picked out 5 games and we're going the show you our picks as per usual ready.

Go.

(accucapnt trial version) >> this is little field.

Sno i'm.

>> i'm going to laugh in -- >> i know.

So yeah, everyone heard what you said.

We've got 3 plain views and 3 for canyon.

>> i wish i could watch that game.

>> that should be a good 1.

I just really feel like canon has the strong stronger team.

>> i'm going for plain view.

>> this is shallow water.

They are both very strong small programs and i've been to a shallow water game before and it was a dog fight.

>> those are the best.

(accucapnt trial version) >> you don't know.

Both teams are equally good.

Those are the best 1s.

>> we will see.

>> this is a big game.

We've got 2monterrey and lubbock high.

>> don't let me down.

Have i haven't picked them this season and i really feel this is a good match up and they will get the w.

>> that was a great high 5.

I'm still going for monterrey.

And our last game is lubbock cooper versus san angelo.

We're all going for cooper.

>> we were taking them the other day and i was saying the same thing.

(accucapnt trial version) it's hard not to go for a school that's right here.

>> last week in the news room, it was a nail biter.

We were rating for the score to come.

>> let's clarify.

I won 4 out of 5 games.

We had the halloween show.

The under dogs won.

>> which 1?

I >> i think it was lubbock high.

I'm going to look it up and let you know.

>> i was so close to being 5 out of 5.

It was like, what's the score, what's the score?

We were constantly checking the disoar.

(accucapnt trial version) it was exciting?

I'm agreed really sad that high school football season is comeing a close.

I'm superexcited for my best friend's family because they were so excited.

>> it's so fun.

And then we move right into basketball and then headed into base ball.

>> i think everyone -- >> everyone is still celebrating.

I would like to see downtown chicago.

1 of my friends is actually at the downtown parade in chicago.

>> that's pretty fun.

He's like this is the best day (accucapnt trial version) of my life.

This is the best day i've ever experienced.

They painted the river blue.

>> i cannot even imagine.

It's historical.

>>




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jamie_mennona

Jamie Mennona RT @nicole_pumpkins: Then you simply put yourself in the wash like a Doodle Bear and start over https://t.co/jrIuN6jd0j 3 seconds ago

jamie__emery

Jamie Emery RT @piersmorgan: This is devastating news obviously, ... but who is Andy Parsons? 7 seconds ago

kaurrhx

h🐉 RT @Alvmainee: Need that Angie x Jamie kinda love 11 seconds ago

LoniheartsOL

Loni Ferguson 'Outlander': Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan on How Claire and Jamie's 'Love Deepens' in Season 5 (Exclusive) | Ent… https://t.co/tZR0qOh4QP 19 seconds ago

jamie__emery

Jamie Emery RT @Jacob_Rees_Mogg: It is an honour to welcome students to the Parliament of the United Kingdom. 28 seconds ago

Jamie_Amazin

gℓσяу. Putting my money towards something way more important 32 seconds ago

jamie__emery

Jamie Emery RT @CommonsLeader: "I greatly enjoyed meeting students from the University of Edinburgh yesterday who were visiting the Palace of Westminst… 32 seconds ago

personalsexmus

şehmus k. RT @personalsexmus: jamie lee curtis I will drink ur bath water...#random 34 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.