What's Trending on First at Four on News 8

3 3 ((anchor)) you may remember we reported on the young man from kansas and the tragic theft of a candy bar from his car---and the apology note the thief left.

Well, worry no more!

K-state students rallied around hunter jobbins and filled his car with six-thousand, five- hundred kit-kat bars!

Hunter is giving the candy away, and says he is now going to spend more time studying and less time eating candy.

A championship celebration in chicago that was 108 years in the making.

The windy city shutting down for the cubs.... a victory lap ended up at grant park there.hundreds of thousands on hand....the river colored blue....it's all good in chicago today...and for many days to come.

Steven seagal may become a russian citizen... the kremlin announced that they will grant citizenship to the action movie star.

The 64-year-old frequently visits russia.

He's even accompanied president vladimir putin to martial arts events.

Seagal has vocally praised putin and called him quote - "one of the greatest world leaders."

President obama got up close and personal with a baby in the crowd.

The child rubbed the president's face and touched his hair.

The president was working the ropeline after speaking at florida international university.

President obama has made no secret of his love for children and photos of his encounters with them have gone viral throughout his presidency.

3 ((john pod)) it's time now for the 4-p photo album!

