Rising star Abbi Scott

Welcome back, everyone.

We're all singing the song now.

What a great video.

>> thank you.

>> i love it.

We shot it in my brother's truck actually.

We got to give him some props.

>> the pictures were great.

Was it just a creative, hey, guys, let's just hop in a truck and make a music video.

We want to do something super organic.

Let's just take it with me and my best friends and a truck.

>> it made it fun and exciting.

I think the exciting part of this story is.

It is another example in nashville of how you get to know people.

We were asking abby before the break, who wrote the song and you said that's eric pazly wrote that.

>> he's wrote so many hits for so many different artists before he became an artist himself and i'm really thankful to have that song.

>> i love to songwrite along with being an artist.

>> does it come from your life?

Does it come from clinton, indiana?

>> it is kind of just what's happening in my friend's lives.

I take a lot of real life things that are happening to me.

Things that i see happening that i think audiences could relate to a lot.

>> why country music?

I know i listen to country music, but i'm not like a huge, huge like die-hard country fan.

You have this punky vibe a little bit.

Has country music always been something you loved?

>> i was super influenced by my dad listening to '80s rock.

Also, like you said, my personality and the stuff i listen to, there's no just straight genre i think i could be described as.

I'm super vintage, i'm an old soul.

A lot of pin-up style.

>> i think a good artt listens to everything.

>> so what's in your ipad, or what are you listening to?

>> on the way up here, i was listening to a lot of different stuff.

I was listening to kid rock, actually.

>> no way.

>> it surprises a lot of people.

Because i recently went to a kid rock show.

>> motley crue was on the play list, too.

>> i'm a crue girl.

>> me, too.

>> folks get a chance to follow you on their facebook page.

What's great is this weekend, they can catch you not once but twice.

I want to make sure they get that information in.

Tonight you're going to be at the taste of terre haute.

This is the second annual event.

Now folks can get ticketst the door.

They are $25 a person.

When you go to an event like this, truly do you have to stop and eat?

How do you not eat the food?

>> it is so hard because usually i don't like to eat before i perform.

I've heard some of the vendors that are going to be there, and there's some good food.

I think i'm going to have to eat at some point.

>> i think it is going to be a great crowd there tonight.

Tomorrow night the opportunity to catch you.

What a great line-up.

>> you just have to be 18 and older at show me's tomorrow.

>> garrett, yourself and chris all have great followings.

>> it is going to be a late night.

I don't go on until maybe 9:00 or 10:00.

Get there early is what we're really trying to tell people.

>> everybody is so supportive of me from my hometown area and it is just incredible what i get to do and just coming back here and coming home, and it is a homecoming.

>> we're real proud of you.

>> thank you.

>> you get the chance tonight, tomorrow night.

Get out and enjoy.

Congratulations on the video.

>> come back when you can sing.

>> thank you for having me.

>> i appreciate it.

>> thank you.

>> i'm a fan.

>> thank you.

Stay with us.