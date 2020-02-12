Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jim Ned punches playoff ticket with win over Merkel

Jim Ned punches playoff ticket with win over Merkel

Video Credit: KTXS - Published < > Embed
Jim Ned punches playoff ticket with win over MerkelHighlights of Jim Ned and Merkel on Friday, Nov. 4th.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jim Ned punches playoff ticket with win over Merkel

Great run after the catch.

Clyde wins 48-28.

>> last push for jim, needs a win to have any playoff hope.

Merkel going -- here we go, jim with the ball, mccoy.

He's got an arm with a last name like mccoy you kind of have to.

>> yeah.

>> wilkerson handing off.

No gain.

Now to matt homes.

It's not a basketball.

Can't dribble it.

So that was incomplete and jim will get the ball back.

Mccoy finding colby reeves, indians, again, moving the chains.

And then we go dingell mccoy to jacob contreras, sworn by the badgers as he gets one to the outside.

A low-scoring game




You Might Like


Tweets about this

northa_bands

North Allegheny High School Bands RT @NATigerAthletic: Boys Basketball Recap: @nabballboosters clinches playoff spot with a 44-27 win over North Hills. Story: https://t.co/… 5 days ago

NATigerAthletic

NATigers Boys Basketball Recap: @nabballboosters clinches playoff spot with a 44-27 win over North Hills. Story:… https://t.co/vN2fcbc3rD 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.