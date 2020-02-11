WMC All But Cancelled + Samsung Z Flip & Galaxy S20 | Digital Trends Live 2.12.20

Global  

On Digital Trends Live today: The MWC governing body is meeting today but it will come down to the Spanish government granting a medical emergency to recoup insurance money; Samsung's Unpacked event gave us the $1,300 Z Flip and a 108 MP camera Galaxy S20 Ultra; Plant-based corned beef sandwiches; Google enables users to create custom emojis; Top security threats and how to thwart them with IBM; Microsoft is looking to build apps for dual-screen devices but what's the UI going to be on all devices; The Landing app and creating a unified travel experience for business travelers; Boston Dynamics' Spot robot lands its first gig on a Norwegian oil and gas rig; Autonomous boats take to the seas; A blood-sampling robot could free up nurses and doctors to treat more patients; How to make custom herbal supplements with Mab & Stoke; TBD and dating apps and Kick Stop It.
