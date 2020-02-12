Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > United Nations > Airbnb on UN list of companies tied to illegal Israeli settlements

Airbnb on UN list of companies tied to illegal Israeli settlements

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:55s - Published < > Embed
Airbnb on UN list of companies tied to illegal Israeli settlements

Airbnb on UN list of companies tied to illegal Israeli settlements

In a statement, the UN said it had identified 112 business entities with reasonable grounds to conclude they have ties with Israeli settlements.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Israel to ask U.S. governors to condemn UN list of companies tied to settlements

UNCHR list includes companies who do business in West Bank settlements are such as Airbnb, Expedia,...
Haaretz - Published

UN rights council releases list of Israeli settlement firms

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United Nations Human Rights Council has released a list of more than 100...
SeattlePI.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Steph80335

Steph Le Bref RT @haaretzcom: UNCHR list includes companies who do business in West Bank settlements are such as Airbnb, Expedia, General Mills and Motor… 35 minutes ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com UNCHR list includes companies who do business in West Bank settlements are such as Airbnb, Expedia, General Mills a… https://t.co/f68fJP786V 2 hours ago

GlobalNewsTH

Global News Thailand 🇹🇭 "@Airbnb on @UN list of companies tied to illegal #Israeli settlements" on YouTube @AJEnglish https://t.co/OkWoohpvvx 2 hours ago

baichro

Bai 白崇容 🌹✍️ OMG: @Airbnb on UN list of companies tied to illegal Israeli settlements https://t.co/kMiV9ksdN7 😱 #BDS movement,… https://t.co/LNyipKTtGq 3 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Airbnb on UN list of companies tied to illegal Israeli settlements: https://t.co/I6JdslQTHc #UnitedNations 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.