October 44 Sports Athlete of the Month Presented by Turoni's

-today is the first monday of november, so it's time to profile the 44 sports athlete of the month, presented by turoni's.

-sam bonano scored a lot during october.

-a big reason why the tigers just put a big piece of hardware in their trophy case.

Sam bonano: this is our year.

Everybody, since the beginning of the season has wanted this.

We've wanted it since we were little kids.

That was sam bonano back in late october.

This was the memorial soccer standout today, accepting his award for being the 44 sports athlete of the month, presented by turoni's.

He's undergone some...consmetic adjustments since.

Sam bonano: i told the team that if we won state, i would bleach my hair so i kinda had to follow through with it.

Gotta respect a man of his word.

But back to the matter at hand.

In case you haven't put it together, the memorial boys are indiana state champs.

Sam was an instrumental part potting 31 goals in his senior season.

Sam bonano: i didn't expect to get it but it's an honor and... ...my teammates are the reason why i'm here and the reason why get this award so i've got to thank them.

10 of his 31 goals came in the month of october.

Sam was a contributor, and a beneficiary of a 3-headed offensive monster.

Sam: i don't know.

I think everything just clicked.

The midfield, connor king gave me some good balls and me and andrew cross connected really well and it just worked out.

Worked out in the form of a state championship, allowing sam to ride off into the sunset number 1.

Sam: that's the best feeling ever.

You can't end a high school career better than that.

Especially in soccer.

I don't even know how to explain it.

It's just a great feeling knowing that there's nothing else i could have done to make my high school career better.

-sam says he plans on playing college soccer.

