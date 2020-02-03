Global  

Campaign Democrats

Tomorrow millions of Americans head to the polls to decide who will be the 45th president of the united states.
In one of her final pitches to voters - hillary clinton says she is ready to make history and be the president to all americans not just the ones who voted for her.

Fox news correspondent joel waldman is in new york city... it's an all out for hillary clinton ... who looks to rally last minute support with the help from some big names.nats pittsburgh: hillary, hillary, hillary ... hillary clinton criss crossing swing states - with two stops in must win pennsylvania ... for a hopeful, inclusive, bighearted america."

From the keystone state it is on to north carolina and michigan.

Clinton says: "america's best day ahead of us in this election."

And clinton is also hoping to get a last- minute boost from high profile surrogates fanning out across states critical in the quest to 270 electorial college votes... from tim kaine .... "this election will change 3 history."

To daughter chelsea and supporter and chief president obama... obama says: "donald trump is uniquely unqualified to hold this job.

But the good news michigan you are uniquely qualified to make sure he does not get the job."

(applause) clinton heads into election day with a four point advantage in the latest fox news poll... and with the fbi director pouring cold water on the renewed email investigation .... she is focusing on her closing message delivered in this two minute national ad.

"tonight i am asking for your vote and tomorrow let's make history.

I am hillary clinton and one last time i approve this message."

(waldman on tag) clinton wraps up her campaign with a midnight rally in north carolina - where she is neck and neck with donald trump.

Many analysts believing that north carolina's 15 electoral votes could make a difference in this election.

In new york joel waldman fox news.



