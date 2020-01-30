Dewitt Appeals Guilty Verdict

The harrison county circuit - court is reviewing former - hancock - high teacher leslie danielle- dewitt's appeal after being - found guilty on - two counts of unlawfully- touching a child for lustful- purposes.

- news 25's hank davis brings us- the details.- - after a guilty verdict on two - counts of unlawfully touching a- child for lustful - purposes, former hancock high - coach leslie dewitt is fighting- her 30 year - sentence.

- last month, dewitt's attorney,- jim davis, filed several- motions,- - - - including a request for a new - trial based on claims that one- juror was - not completely honest when- questioned about his residency- in- - - - hancock county during the - selection process.

" we did the motion for a new trial mostly - focusing on the fact that they- had an incompetent juror, - motion to reconsider the- sentence, and if the judge does- not grant the motion for a new- trial..

We have - a motion for a bond appeal."

After lengthy discussion and- presentation of evidence by bot- parties, the court will now mak- it's final decision regarding - the - juror in question's affect on - the initial trial.- "every defendant always files motion for a new trial, that it- something that is standard..- they have to- do that in order to perfect - their appeal to the appellate - courts in the state.

The main - issue - here that the defense focused o- is the fact that there was a- juror that may not have been a- - - - qualified voter."

"he was not a registered voter, he had not lived in the county- for a year, he had only lived - there for - two months so he was clearly no- - - - a qualified juror."

Davis says the case he's presented gives - the court legitimate cause to - - - - throw out the initial verdict,- but assistant district attorney- alison- baker believes the argument is - "last ditch effort" to avoid t guilty- verdict.- " the mere fact that someone is not a resident of hancock count- doesn't undo the verdict and we- argued that the defense knew- that ahead of time, that was- something that was listed on hi- juror - inofrmation card, it was known- by all parties and should have- been raised when the jury was i- - - - panel."

"both sides always inprove with a retrial, the state improves - and we'll improve..

We'll - present - things we could have or should- have this time and im sure they- will too.

So can't predict a- retrial but - we'll be ready to go for a- retrial.

Mr dewitt adamantly- professes her innocence so i- know she- would like to go for a