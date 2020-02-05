Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Take a Lie Detector Test

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, stars of 'To All the Boys: P.S.

I Still Love You,' take Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test.

Does Lana think Noah would make a good X-Men?

Does Noah consider himself a heartthrob?

Does Lana believe you should always tell your crush if you like them?

Does Noah go back and read his old tweets?