Wallethub Survey: San Francisco The Healthiest City In America

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:34s
While the conditions of its street has drawn criticism, a new survey has found that San Francisco is actually the healthiest city in the United States when it comes to access to quality health care, parks to relax in, nutritional food to eat and the desire to stay fit.

Katie Johnston reports.
