Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pete Buttigieg To Hold Town Hall Event In Aurora Before Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg To Hold Town Hall Event In Aurora Before Super Tuesday

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Pete Buttigieg To Hold Town Hall Event In Aurora Before Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg To Hold Town Hall Event In Aurora Before Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will make his second campaign stop in Colorado next weekend.

Mayor Pete will host a town hall event in Aurora on February 22nd, the day of the Nevada Caucus.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KalacoMarketing

Leslie 5:5❤️✝️🇺🇸‼️ RT @grabaroot: Wait till @catturd2 gets hold of this one! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/9vvIa8VyrA 2 days ago

grabaroot

DurhamIsComing⭐️⭐️⭐️ Wait till @catturd2 gets hold of this one! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/9vvIa8VyrA 2 days ago

eluning

Ernest Lee Luning RT @eluning: Fresh off strong finish in Iowa caucuses, @PeteButtigieg plans to hold a town hall in Aurora, ahead of Colorado's #SuperTuesda… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deval Patrick Drops Out Of Presidential Race [Video]Deval Patrick Drops Out Of Presidential Race

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:15Published

Bernie Sanders Edges Pete Buttigieg To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary [Video]Bernie Sanders Edges Pete Buttigieg To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary

WBZ TV's Christina Hager reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.