Joyce)) >>> so when you go to the polls today ..

Make sure you snag one of those "i voted" stickers.

((brian loftus)) >> one of the perk of fullfilling your civic duty is election day freebies and deals!

((kirsten joyce)) our resident coupon hunter... michael stevens has been scouring the internet... and has your hook-up.

Hey michael?

((michael stevens)) >> brian, kirsten... the wait is over... election day is finally here... and some local and national retailers are having fun with it: ((jordan lommason // freed's bakery: "i think it kinda started with, you know, everyone kinda has a side.)) ((michael stevens)) >> freed's bakery on eastern is taking advantage of this election day... offering candidate cupcakes.

They're not free... but worth it... if you want to share with the world the candidate you selected.

An assortment of a dozen costs about 25-bucks.

If you're looking for some freebies... listen up!

Marco's pizza is doing an election day promotion as well.

They're calling it... "come out and vote for marco's pizza."

All you have to do is go to their website... vote for their pizza... and you'll get a voucher for a free medium one topping pizza.

Take a look... here are some of the other places offering up deals on election day.

Krispy kreme... 7-eleven... firehouse subs... gold's gym and macy's.

I'll tell you more about what they're offering in our next half hour.

Brian, kirsten?

((brian loftus)) sherry, how's the weather?

((sherry swensk)) here's another freebie - sunshine